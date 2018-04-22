Leacock shines on rain-hit first day

cbagged 6-51 as Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) restricted the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to 151 all out in their first innings of the Georgetown Cricket Assoc-iation/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the GDF ground, Camp Ayanganna yesterday.
Leacock bowled 15 off the 39.2 overs the innings lasted and, despite the late start due to tents being on the ground, Leon Andrews and Isaiah Baijadhar started positively.
They took 10 runs off the first over but Leacock trapped Andrews leg before wicket while Trevor France dismissed Baijadhar.
Utom Munroe removed Damian Waldron without scoring but Terry Frazer and David Ragmangal scored 39 and 26 runs respectively.
Frazer struck six fours and Rajmangal five before they were undone by medium pacer, Leacock.
Daniel Phillips (15) and Travis Gilbert (19) chipped in at the bottom with handy cameos.
The match, which continues today at 10:00h, was twice stopped yesterday because of rain.
Pertab wins bench press showdown against Edwards
National powerlifters, John ‘Big John’ Edwards, Colin ‘Mr Clean’ Chesney and Jacqueline Toney were among the participants who chalked up their hands and competed in yesterday’s bench press showdown at the 704 Sports Bar Sky Lounge.
Police dismissed for 322 on the stroke of day’s play
The Police Sports Club (PSC) continued their impressive run in this year’s Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day tournament, after compiling 323 before being dismissed on the stroke of stumps on day one in their final group match against the University of Guyana (UG) at the Gandhi Youth Organization ground, yesterday.
NK Ballers easily defeats Team 25
NK Ballers, Silver Bullets, Wisroc, Swag Entertainment, Assassa Ballers and Cherokee Park secured wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship continued on Friday.
Doris eyeing 2020 Olympic gold
Newly minted Commonwealth Games triple jump gold medalist Troy Doris is hoping that his historic leap creates more opportunities for himself, Guyana and local sportsmen and women.