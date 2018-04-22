Leacock shines on rain-hit first day

cbagged 6-51 as Gandhi Youth Organization (GYO) restricted the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to 151 all out in their first innings of the Georgetown Cricket Assoc-iation/GISE/Star Party Rental/Trophy Stall first-division, two-day tournament at the GDF ground, Camp Ayanganna yesterday.

Leacock bowled 15 off the 39.2 overs the innings lasted and, despite the late start due to tents being on the ground, Leon Andrews and Isaiah Baijadhar started positively.

They took 10 runs off the first over but Leacock trapped Andrews leg before wicket while Trevor France dismissed Baijadhar.

Utom Munroe removed Damian Waldron without scoring but Terry Frazer and David Ragmangal scored 39 and 26 runs respectively.

Frazer struck six fours and Rajmangal five before they were undone by medium pacer, Leacock.

Daniel Phillips (15) and Travis Gilbert (19) chipped in at the bottom with handy cameos.

The match, which continues today at 10:00h, was twice stopped yesterday because of rain.