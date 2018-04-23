Bishops’ High gets the better of Queen’s College at YBG

The Bishops’ High, President’s College and Plaisance schools all won their matches in the U16 division of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) ‘Regional Conference’ on Friday.
The Bishops’ High mauled Queen’s College 42-17 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Timothy Richmond recorded a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds while Keron Bacchus added 10 points and six rebounds…..
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.