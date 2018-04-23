BV Triumph whips Plaisance 3-0 in U15 football

Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph crushed Plaisance 3-0 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football competition continued Saturday. Played at the Golden Grove ground, Omari Glasgow fashioned a double in the 30th and 54th minute while Samuel Garnett added to the score in the 45th minute.
Meanwhile, Mahaica Determinators and Victoria Scorpions battled to a 2-2 draw. Trevon Porter handed Mahaica the lead in the third minute while an own goal in the 40th minute added to their score.
For Victoria, Akeem Gouveia and Calvin Richmond scored in the 25th and 55thminute respectively while Buxton United and Ann’s Grove battled to a scoreless draw.
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.