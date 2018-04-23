BV Triumph whips Plaisance 3-0 in U15 football

Beterverwagting (BV)/Triumph crushed Plaisance 3-0 when the East Coast Demerara leg of the Frank Watson Memorial U15 football competition continued Saturday. Played at the Golden Grove ground, Omari Glasgow fashioned a double in the 30th and 54th minute while Samuel Garnett added to the score in the 45th minute.

Meanwhile, Mahaica Determinators and Victoria Scorpions battled to a 2-2 draw. Trevon Porter handed Mahaica the lead in the third minute while an own goal in the 40th minute added to their score.

For Victoria, Akeem Gouveia and Calvin Richmond scored in the 25th and 55thminute respectively while Buxton United and Ann’s Grove battled to a scoreless draw.