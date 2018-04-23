VVR, Ravens in convincing victories

Victory Valley Royals and Ravens scored convincing wins heading into the semi-finals of the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) ‘Road to Mecca’ Club championships Saturday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.
Victory Valley Royals made light work of Amelia’s Ward Jets 104-89. Daniel Lee and Orlan Glasgow netted 23 and 22 points while .
Harold Adams, Chris Williams and Lionel Warden scored 17, 14 and 11 points respectively…..
Panthers capture GRFU `B’ Division final
The Panthers Rugby outfit defeated a game Police Falcons squad 24-12 in the final of the B Division Rugby Tournament yesterday at the National Park to kick start the local season.
Royals beat Mumbai in another last over thriller
(IPL) In yet another last-over thriller in VIVO IPL 2018, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Mumbai Indians by three wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium last night.
Hope says preparation underway
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Elegant stroke-maker Shai Hope says West Indies have already trained their sights on the Sri Lanka Test series, as they target success in the three-Test rubber in June.
Berbice race to nine-wicket win over Select U17s
Berbice began their 50 overs Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/Hand-In-Hand Mutual Fire and Life Insurance Inter-County U19 tournament with a nine-wicket win over the Select U17s at the Tuschen Ground, East Bank Essequibo yesterday.