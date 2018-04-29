Gajnabi excited at West Indies camp call up

Following her maiden call up to train with the West Indies senior women’s team, Shabika Gajnabi vows to capitalize on the opportunity and make her family proud.
The 17-year-old Gajnabi is the lone new face in the West Indies women’s 14-member squad as they begin their preparations for their World T20 title defence.
The squad will take part in a one-month camp in Antigua beginning tomorrow until May 30 under Head Coach Hendy Springer and assistant Stuart Williams…..
Fitness Express/GAPF meet and greet and exhibition a success
Guyana’s leading supplement retailer, Fitness Express and the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) staged a successful meet and greet and exhibition at the entity’s Sheriff and John Smith Streets venue yesterday.
Fernandes back on the court; eyes next Commonwealth Games
Nineteen-year-old Taylor Fernandes is already back on the squash court after her participation at the recent Commonwealth Games, maintaining her desire to hone her skills to match her counterparts on the international stage.
National Novices c/ships now May 4-6
The month of May promises to be a busy one for the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) and its boxers.
Plaisance Secondary defeats Business School 69-19
Plaisance Secondary and Bishops’ High School won their U19 matches while St. Joseph’s High, Presidents’ College and Marian Academy clinched U16 victories when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Regional Conference continued yesterday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.