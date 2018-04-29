Gajnabi excited at West Indies camp call up

Following her maiden call up to train with the West Indies senior women’s team, Shabika Gajnabi vows to capitalize on the opportunity and make her family proud.

The 17-year-old Gajnabi is the lone new face in the West Indies women’s 14-member squad as they begin their preparations for their World T20 title defence.

The squad will take part in a one-month camp in Antigua beginning tomorrow until May 30 under Head Coach Hendy Springer and assistant Stuart Williams…..