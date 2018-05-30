Sports

Bowled out!

-Digicel severs sponsorship deal with Cricket West Indies

By
Digicel will no longer be sponsoring cricket teams in the West Indies.

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Cricket West Indies and telecommunications giants Digicel have severed their sponsorship agreement prematurely, ending a 13-year commercial relationship.

In a statement yesterday, CWI said an agreement had been reached to end the relationship with one year still to run on the contract.

“It has been a great and successful partnership for both Cricket West Indies and Digicel,” said CWI’s director of commercial, marketing and communications, Dominic Warne.

“We are now primed to take on a number of new initiatives as part of our recently announced strategic plan to make cricket the heartbeat of the Caribbean. We hope to make an announcement on our new long-term principal partner soon.”

CWI penned a new deal with Digicel two years ago, with the Irish company sponsoring the senior men and women’s international sides along with the Under-19s.

Digicel struck up its partnership with West Indies cricket in a multi-million dollar sponsorship deal, which took effect on the 2004-05 tour of Australia.

The move followed the withdrawal of Digicel’s telecommunications rivals, Cable and Wireless, who had been long-term sponsors of West Indies cricket.

Digicel Group chief financial officer, Raymond Leclercq, praised the benefits which had been derived from the partnership.

“Over the years, we have been very successful in forging sponsorship partnerships with the things we know our customers love most,” Leclercq said.

“This approach has helped us to grow the Digicel brand to be the number one brand in the region and to make a lasting impression on our customers.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Cricket West Indies for 13 years of amazing partnership and for the opportunity and privilege of helping to bring the fun, thrill and excitement of the game of cricket to a wider audience and in new and engaging ways.”  The announcement of the termination comes just a week before the start of the Home Series against Sri Lanka, with Tests scheduled for Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia and Kensington Oval in Barbados, from June 6-27.

More in Sports

Hemraj, Singh, Joseph in President’s XI to face Sri Lanka today

By

Cricket Australia talks provided insight for ICC meeting: Rowley

RHTY&SC congratulates 6 females in national side

Urling says GFF cannot regulate non FIFA- sanctioned football

Fraser looking to change Guyana’s fortunes

By
default placeholder

Unavailability of grounds force playoff to today

By

Powell eyeing form; Ambris, Blackwood aim for redemption

default placeholder

Warriors sink ice-cold Rockets, head back to Finals

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×