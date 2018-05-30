LeBron’s Finals challenge may be too tall an order, say pundits

(Reuters) – Carrying the Cleveland Cavaliers to this year’s NBA Finals is among the most impressive feats of LeBron James’ career but the challenge that now awaits the game’s greatest player may be more than even he can handle.

Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, who are part of the ABC/ESPN broadcast team for the NBA Finals that start on Thursday at the home of the defending champion Golden States Warriors, are not convinced Cleveland can even win a game in the series.

“It will be interesting to see how competitive LeBron James can make this Finals, but any game they get in this Finals would be a huge upset,” former NBA coach Van Gundy told a conference call on Tuesday…..