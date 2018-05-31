Haiti undone by Messi as Argentina take easy win

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, CMC – Haiti felt Lionel Messi’s fury as he warmed up for the next month’s World Cup by firing Argentina to a dominant 4-0 victory in a friendly international here Tuesday night.

The Barcelona star scored once in the opening half at La Bombonera to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at half-time, before adding a brace in the second half.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero scored the other goal for Argentina who were playing their final home match before the June 14 to July 15 World Cup in Russia.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute from the spot after Paris San Germain’s Giovani Lo Celso was fouled in the box, and he added his second in the 58th minute from close range after Lo Celso’s header was denied from close range.

He was on target again eight minutes later before Aguero, who came off the bench in the 59th minute, got Argentina’s last goal within 10 minutes of being on the pitch.

Argentina have been installed in Group D of the World Cup alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

The match was Haiti’s first international of the year.