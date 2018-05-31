Sports

Nucleus of team for CBC c/ships to be known by June 5

By
Nigel Hinds

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) Chief Nigel Hinds says that the core of the Guyana team for the 2018 CBC Championship in Suriname will feature in the International Tour of Barbados from June 8th-10th.

In a brief interview with Stabroek Sport, Hinds said, “We have a team going to Barbados on the 8th and coming back on the 11th. We are cutting the team for the tour around June 5th. That will be the nucleus of the team that will go onto Suriname. We will just have the spots for the overseas-based players.”

According to Hinds, “The three games will be played against the Barbados National Team at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex. When we return we will recommence training with that squad. We already have two overseas based players here in Anthony Moe and Kevon Wiggins. Ray Victor will be meeting up with us in Barbados from BVI [British Virgin Islands] and we expect the James brothers Delroy and Gordon to come in after we return from Barbados. We are not sure about Shawn James.”….

More in Sports

Star-studded World XI clashes today with World champs for a just cause

By

Windies planning to come hard at World XI in charity T20

Space Gym supports Petterson

default placeholder

GFF Commission of Inquiry beset by poor attendance

Chandimal hundred gets Sri Lanka’s tour up and running

LeBron ready for greatest show in Golden State

Gayle sizing up big stage at Lord’s

default placeholder

Sandals teams up with Windies for Lord’s T20I

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

We built stabroeknews.com using new technology. This makes our website faster, more feature rich and easier to use for 95% of our readers.
Unfortunately, your browser does not support some of these technologies. Click the button below and choose a modern browser to receive our intended user experience.

Update my browser now

×