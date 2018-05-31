Nucleus of team for CBC c/ships to be known by June 5

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) Chief Nigel Hinds says that the core of the Guyana team for the 2018 CBC Championship in Suriname will feature in the International Tour of Barbados from June 8th-10th.

In a brief interview with Stabroek Sport, Hinds said, “We have a team going to Barbados on the 8th and coming back on the 11th. We are cutting the team for the tour around June 5th. That will be the nucleus of the team that will go onto Suriname. We will just have the spots for the overseas-based players.”

According to Hinds, “The three games will be played against the Barbados National Team at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex. When we return we will recommence training with that squad. We already have two overseas based players here in Anthony Moe and Kevon Wiggins. Ray Victor will be meeting up with us in Barbados from BVI [British Virgin Islands] and we expect the James brothers Delroy and Gordon to come in after we return from Barbados. We are not sure about Shawn James.”….