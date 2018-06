Just as he predicted, Elton ‘The Guyanese Gladiator’ (TGG) Dharry has continued his march up the world bantamweight rankings following his victory last month.

When the calendar flipped to June yesterday, TGG was listed at number 12, three spots up this month from last month’s World Boxing Association (WBA) ranking.

Dharry had told Stabroek Sport that he would elevate his status in the rankings following his unanimous victory against game Mexican, Oscar Mojica on May 18 in Queens, New York…..