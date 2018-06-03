Sports

Kassim Khan wins Torginol golf competition

(l-r) Kassim Khan, Torginol Marketing and Sales Manager – Rudy Jairam, another Torginol Executive, Rabindranath Persaud, Kalyan Tiwari, Satrohan Tiwari, Fenton Persaud and Aleem Hussain.

Kassim Khan’s sterling performance saw him emerging champion in the exciting Torginol Paints annual golf tournament yesterday at the Lusignan Golf Club.

Delighted that the weather held for a good day’s play, the golfers eagerly took to the course with the players keen on establishing their dominance, but it was the cool confident skill of Kassim that prevailed in the 15th edition of the competition. 

Winners of the prizes were Satrohan Tiwari – the Longest Drive (the only golfer who drove his ball onto the fairway – 200 yards); Kassim Khan – the Best Gross (78);

 Rabindranath Persaud – Nearest the Pin; and the Best Net Trophies were won by Kalyan Tiwari 73/13 – 4th (he tied with Maurice Solomon for 73); Nazeem ‘Papo’ Haniff 72/9 – 3rd; Rabindranath Persaud 69/17 – 2nd; and Kassim Khan 68/10 – 1st.

