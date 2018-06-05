Fitzgerald, Smartt wins GDA Colgate/Palmolive tournament

Sudesh Fitzgerald and Melisa Smartt won their respective categories when the Guyana Darts Association’s (GDA) Massy Industries Colgate/ Palmolive Darts tournament concluded at the Malteenoes Sports Club.

Both players earned the $20,000 top prize for their efforts.

Lallchand Rambharose and Adrian Damon finished second and third respectively in the male category while Shondell Hyles and Victorine Chando copped the runner up and third place positions respectively in of the female division.

Second place finishers won $10,000 while the third place finishers took home hampers…..