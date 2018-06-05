Sports

Jacobs among 21 West Indians in Global T20 draft picks

By
Steven Jacobs

Former West Indies youth player and current Jamaica Tallawahs all-rounder, Steven Jacobs is among three Guyana-born and 21 West Indians picked in the inaugural draft of the Global T20 Canada.

Jacobs, 29, who has an economy rate of under seven and is a handy batsman down the order has been in the Guyana Amazon Warriors line up for the past few years before being drafted into the Tallawahs side for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The young Guyanese was picked up for the Vancouver Knights which will see him alongside his countryman, Jeremy Gordon who plays for Canada but has represented Guyana at the senior level while a third Guyanese native, Dilon Heyliger was drafted by the Montreal Tigers…..

