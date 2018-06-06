Maintenance Plant through to second round

Maintenance Plant advanced to the second round of the Banks DIH Limited ‘President’s Cup’ Inter-Department dominoes tournament by overcoming Vehicle Workshop and Bottle Plant in an absolute thriller of a clash on Monday.

Played at the Thirst Park Sports Club, Maintenance Plant displayed their championship credentials in a calculated manner, ending on 78 games to upset traditional giant Vehicle Workshop who finished on 73 games.

Bottle Plant brought up the rear with 66 games and was eliminated from the tournament…..