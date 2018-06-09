Sports

Cycling federation’s national championships commence June 23

By
Raynauth Jeffrey

The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) will stage its flagship event, the National Cycling Championships on June 23, 24 and July 1.

Guyana’s best wheelsmen campaigning here and overseas are expected to compete at the prestigious event which crowns the national cycling champion and earns him automatic selection for any overseas competitions to represent Guyana.

As was the case since 2016, this year, the championships comes with a twist as the Road Race for the elite riders will be held eight days after the Time-Trial rather than the customary day apart…..

