Sports

LGC Championship up for grabs today

By

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) will see its champion being crowned today when the competition tees off at noon.

So far the top six contenders are Aleem Hussain, Mike Mangal, Patrick Prashad, Rabindranath Persaud, Maurice Solomon and Joaan Deo. However, with the improvements in play being observed from many players, it is expected that David Harry, Brian Hackett, Haresh Tewari and Parmanand Persaud could push their way into the limelight.

As usual an exciting tournament is predicted, and the public is welcome to come view the event free of charge and to enjoy the ambience of the LGC…..

