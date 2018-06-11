Sports

Norton concerned whether Guyana will host CPL matches

—says he is yet to see CPL agreement

By
Dr. George Norton

Minister of Social Cohesion with Responsibility for Sports, Dr George Norton says he is yet to receive any form of proposal for the hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in Guyana.

CPL, which is in its sixth edition has traditionally used Guyana, home of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, as a host venue for the season matches but when the league released its schedule for matches, Guyana was noticeably missing from the seven host nations.

A few months ago Operations Manager of the Guyana Amazon Warriors Omar Khan broke the news that Guyana was expected to host seven matches, two of which were playoffs while the CPL Accreditation had listed Guyana as a venue for both playoffs and round robin stages…..

