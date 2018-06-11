Sports

Trim, King attending football programme in Russia

Guyana’s representative and flag bearer Jalade Trim (seventh from left) and Josiah King (eighth from left) during the opening ceremony of the Gazprom International Social Children’s Program, ‘Football for Friendship, at the Spartak Football Academy, Moscow, Russia on Saturday.

Guyana’s Jalade Trim, the 2017 junior female Footballer-of-the-Year is participating in the Gazprom International Social Children’s Programme, ‘Football for Friendship, which commenced Saturday at the Spartak Football Academy, Moscow, Russia.

Trim who is the nation’s flag-bearer at the event is accompanied by U13 player Josiah King.

Also in attendance are Guyana Football Federation (GFF) PRO Debra Francis and East Coast Football Association executive Gidel Austin.

The event which ends Friday, will feature participants from several nations…..


