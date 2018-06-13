Sports

National cricketers weigh in on upcoming FIFA World Cup

By
Leon Johnson

As fans and seasonal followers alike hold their breaths in anticipation of the kickoff of the world’s most significant sporting event – the FIFA Football World Cup on Thursday in Russia – a few national crickets who frequently share their perspective on the sport, were invited by Stabroek Sports to weigh in with their predictions.  

For anyone who spends any lengthy time around the national unit that has been dominating regional cricket over the last four years, you would quickly recognise that football is very much a part of the team’s culture. 

Ironically, football is used as a ‘warm-up tool’ before matches and is often played with much eagerness and in some instances, cheekily attempt to do so which is met with much laughter among their peers. ….

