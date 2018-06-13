Sports

What more does Permaul have to do for a WI Test recall?

-Devon Smith over Chanderpaul baffling

By
Devon Smith scored 7 and 20 in his return to the West Indies.

Despite being the leading wicket-taker in the last Cricket West Indies Regional Four-Day tournament and being the third highest the previous year, Veerasammy Permaul still seems to be unable to earn a recall to the West Indies test team after three years of continued dominance.

The left-arm spinner finished this season with 50 wickets at an average of 18.90, taking nine more than his previous outing but did not receive consideration for the senior team, nor the West Indies A.

However, Devon Smith earned himself a recall to the highest level after a three-year absence, scoring seven and 20 in his two innings of the just concluded first test between West Indies and Sri Lanka while the ever-dependent Shivnarine Chanderpaul continues to be sidelined…..

