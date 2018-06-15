Linden Technical Institute whip Wismar/Christianburg 107 – 24

Linden Technical Institute (LTI) continued their dominance in the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG)/Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) Secondary School Under-19 Basketball Championship, brushing aside Christian-burg/Wismar Multilateral by a mammoth 107-24 scoreline on Thursday.

The contest was effectively over at the end of the first half at the Mackenzie Sports Club hard-court, as LTI romped to a 61-12 advantage. The carnage continued in the second stanza, as LTI outscored their opponent 46-12.

Jamal Gilkes top scored with 39 points in the rout, with Daniel Lee the next best scorer with 25 points. The trident of Dellon Pellew, Ronaldo Patoir and Stephon Duncan added 13, 12 and 12 points, respectively.For the loser, Ezra Thomas scored 12 points…..