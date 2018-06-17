GTTA selects team for Pre-Cadet Championships

The Guyana Table Tennis Association on Saturday selected an 18-member team which will head to the Dominican Republic in August for the 2018 Pre-Cadet Table Tennis Championships.

The team, which features players in the male and female U13 and U11 categories, will see a number of the leading players who were chosen after their outstanding performances in the local Pre-Cadet mini tournament and trials held over the past week. Leading the boys U13 category will be Jonathan Van Lange who copped the top spot in the age group during the National Juniors Championship earlier this month.

Van Lange will be joined by Kaysan Ninvalle who finished second along with Krystian Sahadeo and Christopher Barrow…..