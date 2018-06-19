CAC b/building judge Williams due for certification purposes visit

Chairman of the CAC Judges Committee, Errol Williams will be in Guyana to facilitate a seminar ahead of the National Senior Bodybuilding Championships on July 15.
This is according to president of the local bodybuilding and fitness federation, Coel Marks.
Marks told Stabroek Sport yesterday that the July 13-15 fixture tentatively scheduled for the Giftland Mall from 17:00hrs daily is geared towards “certifying new judges and upgrading the current ones”…..
