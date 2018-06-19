National senior track and field c/ships commence Friday

Local athletes will have a chance to get their competitive juices flowing ahead of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) on June 30.

According to Vice President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) Amanda Hermonstine, the National Senior Championships will be staged on Friday and Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Athletes are scheduled to get in the blocks for the flagship event at 18:30hrs on Friday and 13:00hrs on Saturday…..