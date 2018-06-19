Sports

National senior track and field c/ships commence Friday

By Staff Writer
Amanda Hermonstine

Local athletes will have a chance to get their competitive juices flowing ahead of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) on June 30.

According to Vice President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) Amanda Hermonstine, the National Senior Championships will be staged on Friday and Saturday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Athletes are scheduled to get in the blocks for the flagship event at 18:30hrs on Friday and 13:00hrs on Saturday…..

More in Sports

Weather trumps record-breaking Gabriel to seal stalemate

Female powerlifting champion urges youths to take sports seriously

By

Lukaku double as Belgium outclass brave Panama

default placeholder

Former cleaner and ex-electrician face off at World Cup

Boyce/Jefford Classic IX lobbies government for support

Fathers flock National Park for Malta Supreme fishing competition

CAC b/building judge Williams due for certification purposes visit

South Africa’s Semenya to challenge IAAF “female classification” rule

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web