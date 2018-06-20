Champion cyclist to be laid to rest today

National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships (Nationals) cycling champion, 15-year-old Beyoncé Ross will be laid to rest today after health complications caused her untimely demise. Ross participated in the 2017 Nationals where she performed exceptionally well, winning three gold medals but in less than a four-month period, the Lower Corentyne Secondary School student, was found to have developed a brain tumor.

The young sportswoman had shown signs of vomiting and migraines as early as February but the tumor was discovered in March with its effects worsening rapidly.

Throughout her struggle, the teenager was treated for a stomach virus but upon diagnosis the family desperately tried to gather funds to send the child overseas for treatment…..