Kissoon bowls Omesh XI to West Dem title

By Staff Writer

Omesh XI Sunday reached the playoffs of the Unity Cup T1o tournament with a five wicket win over Crossbreeds at Zeeburg in the final of the West Demerara leg.

They were indebted somewhat to Vickram Kissoon who picked up a five-wicket haul.

Omesh XI won the toss and decided to give Crossbreeds first strike. Crossbreeds were bundled out for 87 with Mahendra Persaud, who came in to bat at number six, top scoring with a brisk 44…..

