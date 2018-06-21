Wells hoping to make mark in Premiership

HAMILTON, Bermuda, CMC – Following a disappointing debut for English Premiership club Burnley, Bermudian striker Nahki Wells is hoping to turn things around in the upcoming season.

Wells made only nine appearances as a substitute for his new club last season and is still looking for his first goal in England’s top flight after his move from Huddersfield Town for £5 million (US$6.5 million).

Although he said he had no regrets about joining Burnley, who finished seventh last season and will now play in Europe this term, he admits that last season was the most frustrating of his professional career after he found himself behind Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Sam Vokes in the Burnley striking pecking order. However, having been a prolific scorer in the lower leagues, Wells said he is now fit and ready to prove himself in the Premiership.

“I probably could have stayed and featured far more at Huddersfield,” Wells told the Royal Gazette newspaper, “but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity of moving to a more established Premier League club.

“Looking back, I wouldn’t change my decision. I’m just disappointed with how it panned out. I just look at this as being one of the bad years of my career, although there were still a lot of positives.”

He said he was now looking to force his way into manager Sean Dyche’s first-team plans. “If you’d have asked me a few months ago whether I’d be in this mindset and so excited about the new season I’d have said no…But there’s something inside of me saying this is going to work out. I’m just excited to go back on July 2, hit the ground running and right the wrongs of last season,” Wells said.

“I’ve sat down with the management and they’re pleased with me. They reiterated for me not to overthink things and that circumstances led to the season panning out the way it did.

“I don’t have any doubts about my capabilities at this level. It’s just a case of proving I deserve some opportunities. The pre-season is a fresh start for me and I like to think the manager sees it that way as well,” Wells added.