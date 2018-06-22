Second GBA June tournament on tomorrow at ‘Sixhead’ Gym

With its mandate to host semi-monthly tournaments, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage its second tournament for the month of June tomorrow at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym.

On the heels on the first held on June 9, the tournament which is geared towards preparing boxers for the Third Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament here in August, will box off from 13:00hrs.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, “We expect to have 40 boxers competing at the second in the series of the Mike Parris Under-16 Boxing tournaments.”….