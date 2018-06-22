Sports

Second GBA June tournament on tomorrow at ‘Sixhead’ Gym

By Staff Writer
Steve Ninvalle

With its mandate to host semi-monthly tournaments, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will stage its second tournament for the month of June tomorrow at the Andrew ‘Sixhead’ Lewis Gym.

On the heels on the first held on June 9, the tournament which is geared towards preparing boxers for the Third Caribbean School Boys and Juniors Boxing Tournament here in August, will box off from 13:00hrs.

According to President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, “We expect to have 40 boxers competing at the second in the series of the Mike Parris Under-16 Boxing tournaments.”….

More in Sports

Don’t cry for me, Argentina!

Confirmed! CPL coming to Guyana

By

Mbappe puts France in last 16

Shai Hope sweeps CWI/WIPA awards

Olympic Day activities set for this weekend

Campbelle 100 leads Guyana past Leewards

West Indian Sports Complex support for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

Roy ton helps power England into 4-0 lead over Australia

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web