Sports

West Indian Sports Complex support for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

By Staff Writer
Raifeena Ganie of the West Indian Sports Complex making the presentation to MSC Treasurer Troy Lewis.

The West Indian Sports Complex has joined other individuals and business entities which are offering their support for the two-week Malteenoes Cricket Academy which starts on July 23.

On Tuesday, Malteenoes Sports Club Treasurer, Troy Lewis collected two pairs of batting gloves, for the best male and female batters of the Academy, in addition to quantity of rubber balls which are to be used by the younger age group students.

The Academy, which will cater for both boys and girls, between the ages of 6 to 12, and 13 to 18, will run from 09:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on weekdays. ….

