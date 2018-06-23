Sports

GCF national c/ships get underway with Time Trials

By
Raynauth Jeffrey

Cycling fans get ready, the Guyana Cycling Federation’s National Championships rolls this morning.

The Time Trials for all categories (juniors, veterans, elite and ladies will be held today from the Police at Yarrowkabra, proceeds to 10km before returning to the starting point for completion.

The time trial rolls off from 09:00hrs. Tomorrow, the Road Race for juniors, veterans and ladies will be held from 07:30hrs…..

