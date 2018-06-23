Inaugural Food Town Restaurant golf tourney tees off today

The inaugural Food Town Restaurant and Distribution Outlet has partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club to host its first ever golf tournament today at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the LGC, after a full week of preparation, the course is in splendid playing condition and a large turnout is anticipated for the Newton Street, Enmore based restaurant’s tournament.

Great food and lots of prizes will be provided by Food Town Restaurant and the owner has offered a special prize of $200,000 in food to any orphanage if a player scores a Hole-in-One during the tournament…..