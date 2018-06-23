Sports

Inaugural Food Town Restaurant golf tourney tees off today

By Staff Writer

The inaugural Food Town Restaurant and Distribution Outlet has partnered with the Lusignan Golf Club to host its first ever golf tournament today at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), East Coast Demerara.

According to a release from the LGC, after a full week of preparation, the course is in splendid playing condition and a large turnout is anticipated for the Newton Street, Enmore based restaurant’s tournament.

Great food and lots of prizes will be provided by Food Town Restaurant and the owner has offered a special prize of $200,000 in food to any orphanage if a player scores a Hole-in-One during the tournament…..

More in Sports

WI eyes series win as historic Day/Night test commences

By

Coutinho, Neymar strike late to guide Brazil past Costa Rica

Pompey promises `remarkable’ meet

Shaqiri snatches last-gasp win for Swiss over Serbia

Centres of Excellence key to development: Caddle

Activade Energy Drink on board as official drink

KFC Guyana sponsors 3rd  Martial Arts Championships

GCF national c/ships get underway with Time Trials

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web