Hain’s unbeaten 145 leads Lions past West Indies A

By Staff Writer

West Indies A fell 85-runs short in their chase against England Lions during their first match of the Tri-Series at Derby yesterday.

Lions won the toss and chose to have first go with Sam Hain smashing an unbeaten 145 to see Lions posting 318-5 from their 50 overs while West Indies A were bundled out for 231 in 44.4 overs.

The 22-year-old right handed batsman stroked 16 fours in his knock while sharing a 148-run partnership with Tom Kholer-Cadmore after Nick Gubbins was dismissed in the first over…..

