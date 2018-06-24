Sports

Phillips cops sprint double

—AAG senior nationals

By Staff Writer
Akeem Stewart, a pocket rocket on the track, exploded to win the 200m men’s final after placing second to the meet’s fastest man, Emmanuel Archibald in the blue riband men’s 100m. Stewart clocked 21.26s leading Owen Adonis (21.44s) and Lionel Marks (21.81s) onto the podium.

Usual suspects, Kenisha Phillips, Akeem Stewart and Devaughn Barrington, Claudrice McKoy and Winston Missigher were some of the standout athletes on show during the two-day National Senior Championships which was staged this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre.

Phillips was the fastest woman at the track as she blazed to victories in the 100m and 200m events.

The 18-year-old national athlete crossed the line ahead of Alita Moore (24.85s) in one of the most anticipated races on the programme…..

