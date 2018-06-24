Phillips cops sprint double

Usual suspects, Kenisha Phillips, Akeem Stewart and Devaughn Barrington, Claudrice McKoy and Winston Missigher were some of the standout athletes on show during the two-day National Senior Championships which was staged this weekend at the National Track and Field Centre.

Phillips was the fastest woman at the track as she blazed to victories in the 100m and 200m events.

The 18-year-old national athlete crossed the line ahead of Alita Moore (24.85s) in one of the most anticipated races on the programme…..