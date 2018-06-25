Sports

LTI edges Mackenzie High in Secondary Schools final

By Staff Writer

Unbeaten Linden Technical Institute (LTI) carted off the Linden Amateur Basketball Association/Youth Basketball Guyana U19 Secondary Schools Championship, edging Mackenzie High 39-37 on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard-Court.

In what was a rematch of the group stage that ended 67-51 in favour of LTI, Dillon Pellew, Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final, tallied nine points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two blocks to secure the outcome.

He was supported by Daniel Lee, Ronaldo Patoir and Shamar Chapman, who scored seven points each…..

More in Sports

Fiedtkou; one of the main pieces in Guyana’s Female Hockey Team 

By

Rain lets Sri Lanka off hook after Gabriel leads Windies counter

Fraser-Green wins GCF road race title

Defending champs NA Kings knocked out in quarters

Persaud takes New Town Restaurant golf title

President’s College, Marian Academy win titles

sn guyana news

Regal hunting ‘Big Apple’ double

Ramdhani/Mangra, Ramdhani/Jackson win Olympic Day doubles titles

By
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web