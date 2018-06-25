LTI edges Mackenzie High in Secondary Schools final

Unbeaten Linden Technical Institute (LTI) carted off the Linden Amateur Basketball Association/Youth Basketball Guyana U19 Secondary Schools Championship, edging Mackenzie High 39-37 on Saturday at the Mackenzie Sports Club Hard-Court.
In what was a rematch of the group stage that ended 67-51 in favour of LTI, Dillon Pellew, Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final, tallied nine points, 17 rebounds, four steals and two blocks to secure the outcome.
He was supported by Daniel Lee, Ronaldo Patoir and Shamar Chapman, who scored seven points each…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web