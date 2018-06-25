Sports

Persaud takes New Town Restaurant golf title

By Staff Writer
New Town Restaurant owner Rudy Ramalingum (second from left), prize winners of the tournament, club president, Aleem Hussain (second from right) along with staff of the company following Saturday’s tournament.

Former Guyana Open golf champion, Avinash Persaud, Saturday  won the inaugural New Town Restaurant and Distribution golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) from a field of 25 strong.

Persaud, also the recipient of the best gross prize (75), said it was a good feeling to be back on top but there is still room for improvement.

He won the A Flight with scores of 72/70 while Pandit Ravi Persaud copped the B Flight with scores 81/65 and Clifford Reis secured the C Flight with 99/74…..

