Persaud takes New Town Restaurant golf title

Former Guyana Open golf champion, Avinash Persaud, Saturday won the inaugural New Town Restaurant and Distribution golf tournament at the Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) from a field of 25 strong.

Persaud, also the recipient of the best gross prize (75), said it was a good feeling to be back on top but there is still room for improvement.

He won the A Flight with scores of 72/70 while Pandit Ravi Persaud copped the B Flight with scores 81/65 and Clifford Reis secured the C Flight with 99/74…..