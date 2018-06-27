Sports

Kwakwani Secondary edges Plaisance 51-49

By Staff Writer
Action between LTI (purple) and GTI in the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Kwakwani Secondary, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) and Mackenzie High secured contrasting wins when the National School Basketball Festival (NSBF) continued on Monday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

Kwakwani Secondary edged Plaisance 51-49. Raul Sampson top scored with 19 pointsand five rebounds while Kadeem Dover added 12 points.

For Plaisance, Nigel Bowen tallied up a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds while Jared Sears chipped in with 16 points and six rebounds…..

