Rose’s 41 points is the highest by a Guyanese at the Caricom C/ships

Eighteen-year-old Guyanese basketball sensation, Stanton Rose, recreated history Monday night at the CARICOM Basketball Championships currently underway in neighbouring Suriname.

The Guyana skipper, whose 41 points ensured that his team remained unbeaten in the championships and maintained their unbeaten record against St. Vincent and the Grenadines,

in the process, also became the highest individual scorer for Guyana at the CBC level.

Rose eclipsed the previous highest score by a Guyanese of 38 points scored by DC Jammers’ Kerron McKenzie against the same opponents in 2011 at the Kennedy Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau, Bahamas…..