Five Guyanese in CWI President’s XI

Five Guyanese, including West Indies players Shimron Hetmyer and Vishaul `Cheesy’ Singh have been named in the Cricket West Indies President’s XI squad to face Bangladesh in the lone two-day warm up match commencing today.

The squad, which consists of 12 players, sees Hetmyer and Singh joined by fellow countrymen, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.

Hetmyer returned home from the Sri Lanka Three test series after reportedly being ill while Singh will be looking to make an impact and stake his claim for a West Indies recall…..