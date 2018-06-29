Sports

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Troy Doris arrives for API meet

By Staff Writer
Aliann Pompey, the 2002 Commonwealth Games 400m gold medallist, with 2018 Commonwealth Games triple-jump gold medallist, Troy Doris upon his arrival at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Wednesday night.

2018 Commonwealth Games triple-jump gold medallist Troy Doris is excited about competing for the first time in the 592 when the third edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) comes off tomorrow at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

The USA born Doris who hopped, skipped and jumped to Guyana’s first triple jump gold medal at a global games, in April, in Australia, arrived in Guyana on Wednesday night, and the 29 year-old was beaming about the opportunity to put his talents on display in front of the local fans.

 “I’ve basically competed against most of the guys and I’m looking forward to the challenge and competing in Guyana,” he announced…..

