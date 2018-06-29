Sports

Easy wins for Commonwealth Games duo Fung-A-Fat & Fernandes

GSA Banks DIH-Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships

By Staff Writer
Number One seed Mary Fung – A- Fat during her easy win over Tian Edwards last evening at the Georgetown Club (Royston Alkins photo)

Last evening, the second of the 2018 Guyana Squash Association (GSA) Banks DIH – Rainforest Waters Senior National Championships at the Georgetown Club, saw the ladies springing into action, with the recent participants at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, Mary Fung-A-Fat and Taylor Fernandes leading the way.

The number one seed, Fung – A – Fat, in notching an easy ‘W’ over Tian Edwards,  hardly broke a sweat and wasted little time, only dropping four points in her three-set win, taking the match 11 – 1, 11 – 1, 11 – 2. 

 There was also no hanging around either by the number two seed, Taylor Fernandes, who quickly disposed of her younger cousin Madison Fernandes, in straight sets. ….

