Windies A bow out of Tri-Nations series

NORTHAMPTON, England, CMC – The West Indies A were trounced by the England Lions on Thursday by nine wickets, effectively eliminating them from the Tri-Nation Series.

Needing a win to stay alive after losing their two previous matches, the Windies could only muster 162 runs. The Lions then romped to 163 for the loss of just one wicket in 25 overs.

The Windies still have one match remaining against India A on today, where victory will leave them on three points, one less than India.

India and the Lions will play in the final on Monday at the Kia Oval.

The Hampshire bowling duo of Liam Dawson and Reece Topley ripped through the Windies top order with only stand-in captain Devon Thomas offering any real resistance.

Dawson finished with four wickets for 16 runs, while Topley snagged 4-21 from his 10 overs.

Topley, in particular, was devastating, claiming the first three wickets of Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Andre McCarthy to leave the visitors tottering on 30-3.

Had it not been for a 69-run partnership between Thomas and Sunil Ambris, things would probably have been a lot worse.

The two carried the score to 97 before Ambris became Steve Mullaney’s only victim for 27.

By the time Thomas was dismissed five runs short of a half-century, the writing was already on the wall as the Windies fell into further trouble at 113 for six.

A fighting unbeaten knock of 21 from Dominic Drakes helped to carry the score past 150, before Dawson returned to wrap up the innings.

In their turn at the crease, the Lions made light work of their target with opener Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashing an unbeaten 80 from just 70 balls, while Sam Cain finished on 48 not out.

Windies skipper Thomas used eight bowlers as he searched in vain for wickets, but none was forthcoming.

The only wicket to fall was that of Nicholas Gubbins, who was run out for 27 with the score on 43