Iqbal, Mahmudullah stroke tons, Joseph bags four in warm up

Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah both stroked centuries as Bangladesh recovered from 50-3 to pile up 403 on the first day of the warm up match against Cricket West Indies President’s XI with Alzarri Joseph bagging 4-53 on his return to competitive cricket Thursday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Joseph struck three times in his first five overs to leave the visitors reeling at 22-3 but a 90-run partnership between skipper Shakib Al Hassan and Iqbal revived the innings for Bangladesh. When the skipper departed for 67 after becoming Joseph’s fourth victim, Iqbal and Mahmudullah moved the score for 112-4 to 277-5 with Iqbal raising his 15th first class century, a solid 125 consisting of 17 fours and four sixes before retiring out…..