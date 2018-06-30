Sports

Kirani James to set Leonora ablaze

- Third annual Aliann Pompey International ...

By Staff Writer
The athletes competing in today’s Aliann Pompey Invitational pose with the principals of the event yesterday at the SleepIn International Hotel and Casino.

-promises to put on a show for the fans

Athletics fans get ready, Kirani James is here to set the National Track and Field Centre ablaze.

Never before has a Track and Field Olympic gold medalist and World Champion competed on these shores.

That will change today when the man known as the ‘Jaguar’ hunts victory in the 400m while putting his talents on display in the third edition of the Aliann Pompey Invitational (API) set for a 15:00hrs start.

During the final press conference of the meet yesterday at the SleepIn International Hotel and Casino, the 25 year-old Grenadian, who will headline the event, told those in attendance that he is here to put on a show…..

