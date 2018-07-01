NYSCL/ Independence Cup 2018

Regal Masters turned the tables on rivals Floodlights Masters to advance to the final of the 12th annual New York Softball Cricket League (NYSCL) Independence Cup in New York yesterday.

Regal Masters, sent in, got excellent contributions from their top order to post 213 for 3 from their 20 overs. The new opening pair of Mahesh Chunilall and Troy Kippins put on 115 for the first wicket that laid the foundation for the assault.

Chunilall was first to go for 34 (30 balls; 2×4; 2×6) in the 12th over bowled by Unis Yusuf (1/15). Eion Abel (08) followed shortly after at 126/2. Kippins played some exciting strokes but at 128 for 3 was run out for 70 with nine fours and three sixes from 42 balls…..