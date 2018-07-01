Sports

Olympic Day cycling a success despite rain

By Staff Writer

Consistent showers failed to dampen the spirits of the young cyclists who turned out for the fifth Hassan Mohammed organized Olympic Day cycling meet yesterday.

With only a handful of ecstatic youngsters taking to the track around the inner circuit of the National Park, Mohammed, who is the national cycling coach, said the event was a success taking into consideration the conditions.

“I would deem it a success, even though the showers had stopped some of the riders from coming,” Mohammed said…..

