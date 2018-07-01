Olympic Day cycling a success despite rain

Consistent showers failed to dampen the spirits of the young cyclists who turned out for the fifth Hassan Mohammed organized Olympic Day cycling meet yesterday.

With only a handful of ecstatic youngsters taking to the track around the inner circuit of the National Park, Mohammed, who is the national cycling coach, said the event was a success taking into consideration the conditions.

“I would deem it a success, even though the showers had stopped some of the riders from coming,” Mohammed said…..