Olympic Day cycling a success despite rain

Consistent showers failed to dampen the spirits of the young cyclists who turned out for the fifth Hassan Mohammed organized Olympic Day cycling meet yesterday.
With only a handful of ecstatic youngsters taking to the track around the inner circuit of the National Park, Mohammed, who is the national cycling coach, said the event was a success taking into consideration the conditions.
“I would deem it a success, even though the showers had stopped some of the riders from coming,” Mohammed said…..
To continue reading this article
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
More in Sports
Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web