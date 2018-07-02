Guyana’s female hockey team places second in BHF series 

Guyana’s female national hockey team clinched second place behind Trinidad and Tobago in the Barbados Hockey Federation (BHF) 2018 International Women’s Hockey series which concluded yesterday after drawing 1-1 with the host in their final encounter.

The match, which was played at the Sir Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, saw Guyana netting in the 40th minute courtesy of Trisha Woodroffe’s penalty conversion.

The game waded on and looked poised to end in Guyana’s favour which would have placed the South Americans in a firm position to capture the title…..