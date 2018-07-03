Sports

Caricom Champs at last!

—Guyana ended their CARICOM men’s basketball team title drought of 36 years by toppling Antigua and Barbuda in the 2018 CBC final after two straight defeats by their nemesis says Charwayne Walker

By Staff Writer
Skipper Stanton Rose led Guyana’s male basketball team to a historic win of the 2018 Caribbean Basketball Confederation championships in neighbouring Suriname on Saturday.

The previous two times Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda battled at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championships (CARICOM) the boys from St. John’s came out victorious.

In the 2011 battle at the Kennedy Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau, capital of The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda won 76 to 51.

Floor general Lennox Mc Coy was the top scorer with 16 points while Wayne Walker supported with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Julius Hodge added 15 points and eight rebounds…..

