Caricom Champs at last!

The previous two times Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda battled at the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) championships (CARICOM) the boys from St. John’s came out victorious.

In the 2011 battle at the Kennedy Isaacs Gymnasium in Nassau, capital of The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda won 76 to 51.

Floor general Lennox Mc Coy was the top scorer with 16 points while Wayne Walker supported with 15 points and 11 rebounds and Julius Hodge added 15 points and eight rebounds…..