Sports

GFF’s COI to conclude work in September

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sexual harassment of female referees by match officials and administrators is set to  conclude in September.

This is according to a source close to the investigation.

According to the source, “The date for the conclusion of the COI will be in the month of September. Probably in the third week of September when it will conclude and the findings will be submitted [to the GFF]…..

More in Sports

CPL Playoffs head to Guyana

By

Bangladesh 43 all out as Roach bags 5-8

Federer, Serena cruise into Wimbledon third round

Survivors Belgium brace for Brazil challenge

Guyana set to field largest contingent of athletes at upcoming CAC Games 

By

Steely Uruguay ready for Mbappe-fired France

Brooks, pacers put Windies A in command

Eastman to defend Malta Supreme title Saturday

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web