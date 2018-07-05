GFF’s COI to conclude work in September

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the sexual harassment of female referees by match officials and administrators is set to conclude in September.

This is according to a source close to the investigation.

According to the source, “The date for the conclusion of the COI will be in the month of September. Probably in the third week of September when it will conclude and the findings will be submitted [to the GFF]…..