Sports

Fernandes hopeful of regaining Junior CASA title 

By
GSA President David Fernandes

President of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA), David Fernandes has expressed his optimism of Guyana recapturing this year’s Junior CASA Championships which serves off this weekend in Jamaica. 

 Guyana, after 12 years of dominance, from 2005 – 2016, surrendered the 2017 Title to Barbados in Guyana, and ever since the juniors have been working their traps off to once again return to the apex of squash in the region. 

 Fernandes, in that regard, is banking on a total team effort from the South Americans, merged with what he describes as the ‘depth in this year’s squad’ to deliver the goods. ….

More in Sports

Gabriel fireworks leave Bangladesh reeling

Ambris announces return with classy 128

Arjoon, Fung – A – Fat charting different courses 

By

Defending Champ Muguruza suffers shock defeat Nadal, Djokovic advance

VAR: World Cup lets technology genie out of the bottle

‘Dynamic’ motocross challenge set for July 29 

Bissan’s Trading sponsorship for Malteenoes Cricket Academy

Uruguay tight-lipped on Cavani injury before France clash

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web