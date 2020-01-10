Squash association seeking to send junior team to 2020 Pam Am games

High on the agenda of the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) this year are plans to send a junior boys team to the 2020 Pan Am games.

“We want to send a boys’ junior team to the Pan Am junior championships in El Salvador, which will be another important tournament for us,” David Fernandes, President of the GSA told Stabroek Sport in a recent interview.

Fernandes made those comments in the context of creating more opportunities for the likes of Shomari Wiltshire, Michael Alphonso and some of the other local junior talents to be exposed to high-level squash.